4 Disadvantages Of Wi-Fi 7 Routers You Should Know About

Wi-Fi 7 is the next iteration of the wireless standard, formally called IEEE 802.11be Extremely High Throughput. As the name suggests, it promises to enhance Wi-Fi connectivity mainly by allowing for more stable connections and faster speeds. Multi-Link Operation (MLO) is a huge part of that upgrade, allowing simultaneous usage of the three primary bands, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, which you're likely familiar with, and the 6GHz band. But instead of utilizing these bands separately and treating them as exclusive channels, Wi-Fi 7 devices can use all bands to vastly improve the experience — in theory. The real world applications may turn out a little differently, and we'll explore why in a bit.

Simultaneous use of multiple bands could improve performance. High-bandwidth and latency-affected applications like media streaming or playing games will benefit from the increased opportunities, with more bandwidth to work with. Moreover, large downloads and uploads should work better and see a speed boost. And on networks with lots of devices connected through the usual 2.4GHz band, crowding should be less of a concern with the other bands available. It all sounds fantastic, and we should be looking at hugely improved performance across the board if it works as promised. However, there are some disadvantages with the technology you'll want to know about. Before you go upgrading to a Wi-Fi 7 router this year, you'll want to catch on to these drawbacks.