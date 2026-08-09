4 Of The Best Selling HDMI Splitters On Amazon Worth Buying
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The standard living room entertainment setup generally consists of a TV as the centerpiece, with some peripherals providing various kinds of support. This can include popular streaming devices, Blu-ray players, audio equipment, and gaming consoles. For most people, one screen is enough to get the whole picture. But plenty of setups call for a little more, and if you want to access those peripherals across multiple displays, an HDMI splitter will come in handy.
There are some disadvantages to an HDMI splitter, one of which is that it only mirrors the input source across displays. Expanding your viewing setup is among the many clever uses for your HDMI ports, however, and an HDMI splitter enables a lot of practical viewing setups. Families can extend the use of a single streaming device across multiple rooms. Sports fans can host watch parties and spread out across multiple TVs in a single room. That same setup could be used for presentations in office environments as well.
If a setup that allows you to mirror your favorite content across TVs is right for you, Amazon has a lot of feature-packed and affordable HDMI splitters to choose from. We've got quite a bit of experience with these devices and the setups that come with them. We've also taken a look at the best sellers on Amazon in order to narrow down which HDMI splitters are worth buying.
Orei 1x2 4K HDMI splitter
The Orei 1x2 HDMI splitter takes a single HDMI source and sends the same picture to two displays at once, allowing a single cable box, streaming stick, or gaming console to feed a two-TV setup. It transmits up to 4K resolution at 60Hz. This is worth noting, as cheap HDMI splitters often limit refresh rates to 30Hz, which can cause choppy playback in fast-paced content. The total bandwidth of this HDMI splitter is 18Gbps, which allows for HDR formats like Dolby Vision and HDR10 to pass through. It is compatible with most HDMI versions, as well as specific devices like Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and Roku, among others.
While Amazon reviews for the Orei 1x2 HDMI splitter are overwhelmingly positive, some reviewers report flickering during playback, as well as a lack of longevity. One customer even reports only being able to get a 1080p resolution out of the splitter. But it's received nearly 3,000 customer reviews and has amassed an overall rating of 4.4-out-of-5 stars. Some reviewers who speak favorably of the Orei 1x2 HDMI splitter report that they've put it to use across a number of different devices and setups, including TV setups for the World Cup and Chromecast streaming. It's available on Amazon for $19 and is currently discounted to $17 in a limited time deal.
MT-Viki 1x4 4K HDMI splitter
Two displays cover most home entertainment setups, but some viewers may want even more. The MT-Viki 1x4 HDMI splitter will work in such a scenario. Where a 1x2 splitter feeds only a second TV, this one pushes the same input source to four screens at once. This setup might be overkill for homes, but it's something small businesses may want to consider, as it could work well for TV setups in waiting areas, gyms, and even restaurants. It uses an included AC adapter to stabilize the signal across all output devices and even has a built-in amplifier that supports long-distance transmission up to 100 feet (capped at 50 feet for both input and output).
This version of the MT-Viki 1x4 HDMI splitter is priced at $19 (currently discounted to $17), but it does come with some limitations. It can only transmit 4K at 30Hz, which isn't ideal for gaming setups, and may not be able to prevent the image from breaking up during fast-paced content such as sports and action movies. There is a version in the lineup that can output at 60Hz and is priced at $33. The splitter has received 85% favorable ratings from Amazon customers, with a 4.4-out-of-5 star overall score accrued from nearly 3,900 ratings.
Avedio Links 1x2 4K HDMI splitter
The Avedio Links 1 in 2 out 4K HDMI splitter is another Amazon best seller in the Satellite TV Splitters category. Its capabilities are on the higher end of the HDMI splitter spectrum. It's capable of transmitting 4K resolution at a refresh rate of 60Hz, and it has 18 Gbps of bandwidth. This allows it to transmit HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, which means minimal loss of video and audio quality as it passes through from the input device to your TVs. One thing that sets this splitter apart is that it has built-in support for HDCP 2.2, which provides compatibility with protected content. Moreover, it comes with a DownScaler feature which automatically downscales 4K resolution to 1080p when a lower resolution display is connected. This ensures that in a 4K and 1080p TV setup, both screens can display at their maximum resolutions.
Devices like different PlayStation models, Roku devices, streaming boxes, Blu-ray players, and even PCs are listed as being compatible with this HDMI splitter, but it's not without its flaws. Some reviewers on Amazon report that the device drops its signal randomly. But it's priced at just $27, comes with a lot of high-end features, and with more than 37,000 reviews and 77% of them being favorable, not that many customers seem to be bumping into quality control issues.
Llano 1x2 8K HDMI splitter
Most of the best selling HDMI splitters on Amazon top out at transmitting 4K video, but the Llano 1x2 HDMI splitter is designed with the next resolution jump in mind. It supports 8K video at a 60Hz refresh rate, and it can transmit 4K video at a refresh rate of up to 240Hz. These are significant upgrades over the other HDMI splitters we've looked at, though this one does come with a price bump. The Llano 1x2 HDMI splitter goes for $40 on Amazon and supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision. These specs are perfect for those who want to mirror 4K gameplay across TVs, as well as for anyone who wants to future-proof their entertainment setup.
But as is the case with most HDMI splitters, this one will default to the lowest resolution available among the TVs you connect to it. That means in order to get the most out of it, you'll need two 8K TVs connected to it. For those interested in a 4K setup, you'll need to ensure each of your TVs support 4K resolution. However you plan to set things up, this looks to be one of the more reliable HDMI splitters, as it has a 4.7-out-of-5-star overall rating, with reviewers noting that it's a quality option for those seeking the best possible visual experience.
How we selected these best-selling HDMI splitters
As we noted at the outset of this article, our top goal here was to explore what was available among the best selling HDMI splitters on Amazon. Being a best-seller doesn't necessarily mean it's the best for any specific setup, so we applied our knowledge of home theater and entertainment setups to the available HDMI splitters. While we know our way around a spec sheet, several of these HDMI splitters were unfamiliar to us. We leaned on Amazon reviews for real-world feedback and paired them with our own expertise to narrow down which best selling HDMI splitters are worth buying.