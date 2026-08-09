4 Of The Best Selling HDMI Splitters On Amazon Worth Buying

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The standard living room entertainment setup generally consists of a TV as the centerpiece, with some peripherals providing various kinds of support. This can include popular streaming devices, Blu-ray players, audio equipment, and gaming consoles. For most people, one screen is enough to get the whole picture. But plenty of setups call for a little more, and if you want to access those peripherals across multiple displays, an HDMI splitter will come in handy.

There are some disadvantages to an HDMI splitter, one of which is that it only mirrors the input source across displays. Expanding your viewing setup is among the many clever uses for your HDMI ports, however, and an HDMI splitter enables a lot of practical viewing setups. Families can extend the use of a single streaming device across multiple rooms. Sports fans can host watch parties and spread out across multiple TVs in a single room. That same setup could be used for presentations in office environments as well.

If a setup that allows you to mirror your favorite content across TVs is right for you, Amazon has a lot of feature-packed and affordable HDMI splitters to choose from. We've got quite a bit of experience with these devices and the setups that come with them. We've also taken a look at the best sellers on Amazon in order to narrow down which HDMI splitters are worth buying.