Your Old iPhone Is Now Worth Up To 30% More If You Sell It Back To Apple
Just over two months after Apple decided to pay you more for your iPhone, the company has revised the trade-in value for several gadgets, including iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches, once again. However, the latest revision covers an expanded selection of devices and is more significant. Apple is offering up to 14% more for certain iPhone models, whereas Mac minis are seeing the biggest increase, with up to a 28% bump in their trade-in value.
If you have been waiting for a good time to upgrade to a new Apple device, the increased trade-in values are certainly worth considering, given you're already paying more for pretty much everything, except for the iPhones, because of the RAM shortage brought on by the AI boom. According to a report in 9to5Mac, Apple has also expanded the selection of Android devices it accepts as part of the trade-in program, allowing you to seamlessly upgrade from several more Google, OnePlus, and Samsung phones, such as the Pixel 9 series phones, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, to Apple gadgets.
Keep in mind that Apple's final trade-in values depend on the device condition, release year, and configuration. You can sell your Androids or iPhones to Apple online or through the Apple Stores. However, using Apple's iPhone trade-in program online may be a mistake, as any damage in shipping will be counted against the trade-in value of your phone.
Trading in an iPhone 16 Pro will now get you up to $630
The iPhone 16 Pro has received the biggest increase in its trade-in value, getting you up to $630 for it, up from its earlier value of up to $560. Even a nearly-decade-old iPhone 8 can help you save up to $40 (from $35), and similarly modest but reasonable increases can be found for most other iPhones. Apple's trade-in website has a complete list, but of the biggest changes in the trade-in values for older iPhones include:
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: Up to $720 (earlier $695)
- iPhone 16 Pro: Up to $630 (earlier $560)
- iPhone 16 Plus: Up to $485 (earlier $465)
- iPhone 16: Up to $480 (earlier $460)
- iPhone 15 Pro Max: Up to $530 (earlier $490)
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $405 (earlier $375)
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $340 (earlier $320)
- iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $285 (earlier $260)
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $240 (earlier $220)
Besides iPhones, Apple Watch models, iPads, and Macs have also seen a revision in their trade-in value:
- Apple Watch Series 10: Up to $165 (earlier $150)
- iPad Pro: Up to $720 (earlier $690)
- iPad: Up to $260 (earlier $235)
- iPad Air: Up to $490 (earlier $460)
- iPad mini: Up to $300 (earlier $265)
- MacBook Pro: Up to $855 (earlier $690)
- MacBook Air: Up to $580 (earlier $520)
- iMac: Up to $380 (earlier $355)
- Mac mini: Up to $480 (earlier $375)
- Mac Studio: Up to $1,305 (earlier $1,045)
- Mac Pro: Up to $2,195 (earlier $2,045)
Although Apple has added new Android devices that you can trade in, the company has largely reduced the value for already accepted models by around $5. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the S22 are the only exceptions with an increase of $5.