Your Old iPhone Is Now Worth Up To 30% More If You Sell It Back To Apple

Just over two months after Apple decided to pay you more for your iPhone, the company has revised the trade-in value for several gadgets, including iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches, once again. However, the latest revision covers an expanded selection of devices and is more significant. Apple is offering up to 14% more for certain iPhone models, whereas Mac minis are seeing the biggest increase, with up to a 28% bump in their trade-in value.

If you have been waiting for a good time to upgrade to a new Apple device, the increased trade-in values are certainly worth considering, given you're already paying more for pretty much everything, except for the iPhones, because of the RAM shortage brought on by the AI boom. According to a report in 9to5Mac, Apple has also expanded the selection of Android devices it accepts as part of the trade-in program, allowing you to seamlessly upgrade from several more Google, OnePlus, and Samsung phones, such as the Pixel 9 series phones, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, to Apple gadgets.

Keep in mind that Apple's final trade-in values depend on the device condition, release year, and configuration. You can sell your Androids or iPhones to Apple online or through the Apple Stores. However, using Apple's iPhone trade-in program online may be a mistake, as any damage in shipping will be counted against the trade-in value of your phone.