Users Agree That YouTube Music Does One Thing Better Than Other Streaming Services

While it can take time for the algorithm to fine tune and improve its recommendations, many users agree that YouTube Music's algorithm is much better than that of other music streaming services, including one user on Reddit who said the service is "criminally underrated." Another user said: "Just keep listening to music and eventually it will figure out what you like. I swear their algorithm is ahead of the other streaming services by a long mile." This user pointed out how the algorithm helped them discover artists or tracks they otherwise wouldn't have listened to: "In my opinion ytm is good at introducing me to new songs or artist that I actually end up enjoying." Other posts show support for YouTube Music because of its regularly updated "Supermix" playlists that incorporates various genres, how its playlists are less repetitive than Spotify's, the accuracy of many of its recommendations, and the convenience of its inclusion in YouTube's Premium Individual membership.

A 2025 poll on Reddit shows that the majority of users are satisfied or very satisfied with their experience when it comes to this streaming service, but, as always, there are disadvantages to YouTube Music, including no desktop app and playlist shuffling limitations. Some users have expressed frustrations over the platform's recommendation of AI-generated music, who have found that the algorithm's focus on recommending tracks based on your recently listened to music and the lack of options to exclude certain music from your taste profile can result in some odd recommendations.