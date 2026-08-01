5 Disadvantages Of Using YouTube Music You Should Know About

These days, choosing a music streaming service can be tough. While options like Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and Tidal have their appeals, some may prefer to go with YouTube Music for its large library and integration with YouTube Premium. When we were ranking music streaming services from worst to best, we found the platform had evolved quite a bit since its 2015 inception. Be that as it may, there are some disadvantages to using YouTube Music that users should know about.

Though casual listeners may not worry about certain issues, such as a lack of Hi-Res audio options or particular musical enhancements being mysteriously absent, things like mobile app issues or limitations on certain features can apply to everyone. As we address what problems users may have with the platform, we'll also take a quick look at how other services may compare to give users an idea of what they can expect from the competition. We will also do our best to address some of these issues with fixes and workarounds.

Don't get us wrong, there are plenty of reasons someone may want to switch to YouTube Music, but folks should also be aware that the platform may not be a flawless experience, and this can especially be the case if you're particular about your tunes. For those interested in switching platforms or simply wanting to try YouTube Music for themselves, here's what you can expect from the service before spending your money on a subscription.