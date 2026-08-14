4 Big Issues With TP-Link Cameras According To Home Security Enthusiasts

An FCC ban on TP-Link, perhaps one of the biggest router manufacturers in the world, may have shaken confidence in the brand. Yet, undeniably, its products are top-notch according to many, with TP-Link's stuff still topping the lists of the best router brands. Does that same level of quality extend to its other offerings, like Tapo cameras?

Though some models, such as the TP-Link Tapo C200, are well-reviewed and rank among the finest security cams that don't require a subscription, that doesn't mean that everything is flawless. According to security enthusiasts online, TP-Link cameras may suffer from battery issues (made worse by the fact they're not replaceable on some models), unexplained timeline scrubbing, and occasional firmware issues. Some of these experiences can be explained by the fact that unhappy customers are much more likely to vent their frustrations on the internet, as there are plenty of Redditors who attest that they've never had a Tapo camera fail on them.

At the same time, there's a subset of users who generally don't trust TP-Link. They point to controversies surrounding the brand, such as known vulnerabilities with some routers. Some go as far as to claim that buying from the manufacturer is inherently unsafe because it's under investigation by the U.S. government. That didn't stop others from praising the devices and pushing back on the idea that TP-Link's devices are a security risk by design. Regardless of where you stand on the issue, the overall distrust of the brand is arguably the biggest problem with TP-Link cameras. After all, many users won't touch them with a ten-foot pole for this exact reason, so it's only fair to highlight it as the heftiest of drawbacks.