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Currently, "Fortnite" is one of the most popular free games on the market. The title has a low barrier for entry since it is free and runs on many smartphones. Plus, unlike consoles, you can take mobile versions of the game with you and connect to matches via Wi-Fi or cellular networks. But not all smartphones are created equal, and one model beats the competition because of its specs.

If you go looking for the best gaming smartphone, two names will keep cropping up: The RedMagic 11 Pro and RedMagic 11S Pro. These phones are all about power thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 CPU and a secondary (and proprietary) RedMagic RedCore R4 chip. Not only do RedMagic 11 models load games faster and with higher graphical fidelity than most phones, they can store more games too. Titles such as "Fortnite" tend to eat up drive space, but RedMagic 11 models have 1 TB of storage, which should be more than enough for "Fortnite" and just about any other games you want to play on the phone. Furthermore, the screens support up to 2K resolution with 144 Hz refresh rates.

Of course, we shouldn't take RedMagic's word for it. According to outlets that have tested the RedMagic 11 Pro and 11S Pro, including GamesRadar, these phones are easily "the best gaming phones" of 2026. The devices are a little thicker than most smartphone users are used to, and their cameras are lackluster, but they outshine the competition thanks to powerful hardware and a liquid cooling system that keeps the internals running smoothly under heavy loads. You can't exactly play (or succeed in) "Fortnite" if the processors overheat.