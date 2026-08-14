Which Smartwatch Brand Has The Longest Software Support Guarantee?
There are a handful of reliable smartwatch brands, including Apple, Google, Garmin, and Samsung, but while each might wow you with unique designs, features, and apps, the one trait that truly differentiates these brands is software support. If your current watch's support is ending soon, this is certainly one of many signs you should replace your smartwatch, and in that regard, Samsung wins on the technicality that it actually guarantees a full five years of support, where many of its competitors don't guarantee a thing.
For instance, Apple is known to offer around three to six years of smartwatch support, but it doesn't guarantee this in writing. Google does advertise support but caps it at three years, while Garming locks older devices out of software updates. Making matters worse, the ongoing RAM and storage crisis means that prices will continue to rise, which is why now is the best time to buy.
Since you have to spend more these days, why not track down a smartwatch that will offer the longest support to ensure your money stretches as far as possible? So, if a software support guarantee is a feature you want from your next smartwatch, you'll be happy to know that Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch line is slated to receive updates all the way through 2031.
Samsung is the clear winner with its latest Galaxy Watch devices
Keep in mind that not every Samsung smartwatch offers a full five years of support — only the newest Galaxy Watch devices to receive that length. Specifically, the Galaxy Watch 9 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will receive five years of guaranteed software and security updates, but older devices, such as the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Ultra (one of the few smartwatches with longer battery life than the Apple Watch Series 11), are set to only receive four years of support.
However, while Apple doesn't offer a guarantee, it does tend to offer similar support, which is where price becomes a factor, and Samsung handily beats Apple on this front. The Galaxy Watch 9 starts at a fairly affordable $380 at 40mm, with two color choices, Cream and Graphite. Apple, in comparison, sells its Watch Series 11 starting at $400 for the 42mm model, but does offer four color choices. That's a difference of $20, ensuring the Galaxy Watch is one of the cheaper Android smartwatch alternatives to the Apple Watch. So even though Apple is the closest competitor when it comes to lengthy support, you still wind up paying more for less compared to the new Galaxy Watch 9.