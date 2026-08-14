Which Smartwatch Brand Has The Longest Software Support Guarantee?

There are a handful of reliable smartwatch brands, including Apple, Google, Garmin, and Samsung, but while each might wow you with unique designs, features, and apps, the one trait that truly differentiates these brands is software support. If your current watch's support is ending soon, this is certainly one of many signs you should replace your smartwatch, and in that regard, Samsung wins on the technicality that it actually guarantees a full five years of support, where many of its competitors don't guarantee a thing.

For instance, Apple is known to offer around three to six years of smartwatch support, but it doesn't guarantee this in writing. Google does advertise support but caps it at three years, while Garming locks older devices out of software updates. Making matters worse, the ongoing RAM and storage crisis means that prices will continue to rise, which is why now is the best time to buy.

Since you have to spend more these days, why not track down a smartwatch that will offer the longest support to ensure your money stretches as far as possible? So, if a software support guarantee is a feature you want from your next smartwatch, you'll be happy to know that Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch line is slated to receive updates all the way through 2031.