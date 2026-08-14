You Could Qualify For A Logitech Discount — Here's How
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If you are looking for computer peripherals, you usually can't go wrong with Logitech. Granted, companies such as Razer make better gaming gear than Logitech, but the latter's devices are often less expensive. Plus, Logitech mice last for years (although, since they're mass produced, some wear out after several years), so you often get a lot of mileage out of your purchase. And you can save even more if you qualify for exclusive discounts.
Logitech offers special sales prices on a wide selection of items for students, educators, medical professionals, and military personnel. As of this writing, students and educators can save 30% on purchases, whereas first responders (including police, firefighters, and medical professionals) and members of the military (including active soldiers, veterans, and their family members) receive a 20% discount.
In order to qualify, you need to visit the discount offer page and select your respective status — for example, "Verify Student Status" if you're a student, "Verify Military Status" if you're a soldier, and so on. The link will open a page where you fill out relevant information (your name, date of birth, school, organization, etc.). From there, select the verification button at the bottom, and the page will use SheerID to determine if you are who you say you are. If you pass the verification, Logitech will send you a promo code to use on your next purchase.
Always read the fine print
Many companies like to give certain people special sales prices. For instance, if you are on specific government assistance programs, you might qualify for Amazon Prime's cheapest plan. However, as with all promotions, you have to keep an eye out for restrictions and limitations.
Logitech is very particular on who is eligible for these discounts. For students, a person needs to be actively pursuing a diploma, degree, or professional license either full- or part-time, whereas educators must be active teachers or have active teaching credentials. For medical professionals, they need to prove they are working in the medical field, have an active license or certification, or are an active first responder. As for military personnel, they just need to prove that they are or were at one time a part of the armed services.
While these promo codes work on both the official Logitech web store and the store of the company's gaming brand, Logitech G, they aren't a universal "get 20-30% off" gift code. Recipients can only use the discount six times a year and only on orders of three items or less. Moreover, if an item is already on sale, the codes don't lop an additional 20-30% off; this particular promo doesn't stack with others, so you need to crunch the numbers to determine which saves you the most money. Finally, no pre-orders or "New" products; the codes are only good for in-stock gadgets that aren't freshly released. Other than that, if you qualify, feel free to go ham on the discount usage.