You Could Qualify For A Logitech Discount — Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are looking for computer peripherals, you usually can't go wrong with Logitech. Granted, companies such as Razer make better gaming gear than Logitech, but the latter's devices are often less expensive. Plus, Logitech mice last for years (although, since they're mass produced, some wear out after several years), so you often get a lot of mileage out of your purchase. And you can save even more if you qualify for exclusive discounts.

Logitech offers special sales prices on a wide selection of items for students, educators, medical professionals, and military personnel. As of this writing, students and educators can save 30% on purchases, whereas first responders (including police, firefighters, and medical professionals) and members of the military (including active soldiers, veterans, and their family members) receive a 20% discount.

In order to qualify, you need to visit the discount offer page and select your respective status — for example, "Verify Student Status" if you're a student, "Verify Military Status" if you're a soldier, and so on. The link will open a page where you fill out relevant information (your name, date of birth, school, organization, etc.). From there, select the verification button at the bottom, and the page will use SheerID to determine if you are who you say you are. If you pass the verification, Logitech will send you a promo code to use on your next purchase.