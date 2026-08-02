Logitech Vs. Razer: Which Brand Makes Better Gaming Gear?
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Gamers are passionate about their play. They're constantly seeking ways to improve the gaming experience or optimize their performance. And they're willing to pay big money for those improvements, too. Manufacturers know this, and that's why gaming peripherals are some of the most immaculately engineered computer accessories. One doctor uses a Razer gaming mouse to treat patients simply because nothing can quite match the ergonomics of a premium gaming mouse.
But when you compare two titans of the gaming gear industry, which one comes out on top: Logitech or Razer? We took a close look at each brand's latest gaming mice, keyboards, and headsets and compared them head-to-head to see how Logitech and Razer fare in each category. We also factored in expert reviews and actual user feedback to convey how these products perform after rigorous everyday use. At the end of this article is a summary of our findings that explains why one of these brands should be your top choice next time you decide to upgrade your gaming setup.
Logitech gaming mice vs. Razer gaming mice
The Logitech Pro X2 Superstrike is Logitech's 2026 flagship wireless gaming mouse, which claims to have innovative low-click-latency technology. Razer's latest eSports-level mouse is the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro, known for being lightweight and ergonomic. Both brands also make specialty gaming mice for different game genres and user preferences. One of the most weirdly useful gaming accessories is an MMO mouse, such as the Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed, that has as many as 19 programmable buttons for hotkeying a plethora of game functions to the mouse itself.
The expert testers at RTINGS reviewed the Logitech Pro X2 Superstrike and praised it for having "outstanding build quality" and "exceptional raw performance for high-level competitive play." The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro is a strong performer too, but what sets it apart is its ergonomic design; GamingTrend asserts that it has "one of the most comfortable mouse grips on the market."
Overall, Tom's Hardware places Razer at the top of its "Best Gaming Mouse of 2026" list. The TH review team also declares that Razer makes the best compact gaming mouse and best MMO mouse currently on the market. Consumers tend to agree with this sentiment; one highly upvoted comment on Reddit states that "Razer is miles ahead" compared to Logitech in the gaming mouse space. The standing verdict is that Razer is the best gaming mouse brand.
Logitech gaming keyboards vs. Razer gaming keyboards
Logitech and Razer don't have as much of a stranglehold on the gaming keyboard market as they do with mice and headsets, but they still have plenty of products to choose from. The Logitech G316 X 98 is the latest wired gaming keyboard from Logitech. The Razer Huntsman V3 Pro is Razer's current flagship gaming keyboard, which is also a wired model. Gamers prefer wired keyboards over wireless ones for speed and accuracy, but both brands have you covered in that regard.
PC Gamer gave a somewhat middling score to the Logitech G316 X 98 during its review, saying that the tactile switch model feels overly stiff and that there are "better options for the price." Reviews are more favorable toward the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro, with Tom's Hardware labeling it an "excellent gaming keyboard" that "nails the fundamentals," albeit with a high price.
When PCMag compiled its list of the best gaming keyboards of 2026, Razer barely made the list for "best tinkerer gaming keyboard" with the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro. Logitech didn't make the list at all. Users on Reddit frequently recommend other brands above Logitech or Razer when it comes to gaming keyboards, but between the two, sentiment leans more toward Razer. The same is true for expert reviewers. The team at RTINGS did a direct comparison of the Razer Huntsman V2 and Logitech G Pro X, and they had more positive things to say about the Razer.
Logitech gaming headsets vs. Razer gaming headsets
Gaming headsets don't necessarily need audiophile-level technology. What's important is a soundstage that will help you determine where threats and foes are located in-game. Many gamers also expect a built-in microphone that will relay comms to teammates with crystal-clear clarity. These are the features you get with the Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed and the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro.
The Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed earned praise from SoundGuys for simply sounding good, being comfortable, and having enough battery life for long gaming sessions. Tom's Hardware reviewed the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro and commented on its excellent audio mixing and comfort, but took points off for a microphone that's "just okay."
Logitech landed on the RTINGS list of the best gaming headsets of 2026 with the Logitech G435 Lightspeed ranking as the "best budget gaming headset." On that same list, the RTINGS team awarded "best upper mid-range gaming headset" to the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro. However, some users say that Razer is one of the headphone brands you should avoid at all costs because they often require excessive firmware updates and fall short on audio quality. Budget is a huge factor here, but generally, Logitech is the winner in the gaming headset category.
Why Razer is the better gaming gear brand
When you consider quality, ergonomics, and prioritization of features that matter most to gamers, Razer is a solid choice when you're shopping for gaming gear. Going all-in on one brand has its advantages, such as ensuring that all of your peripherals communicate and are compatible with one another, but it's important to keep in mind that manufacturers each have their pros and cons. Razer is a strong brand for gaming mice, while Logitech performs better in headsets. And while neither is the top choice for gaming keyboards, Razer makes better gaming gear overall between the two.
However, one problem with big-name brands is that they attract a lot of hype and can get away with overpricing their products. If you're looking for the cheapest ways to upgrade your gaming station, consider brands like Redragon that are known for affordability. If you want the best that money can buy, just keep in mind that there's a reason why professional eSports players swear by brands like Logitech and Razer.