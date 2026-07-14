Why Do Gamers Prefer Wired Keyboards Over Wireless Ones?

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If you mostly play video games on consoles (or certain game genres on PC), you probably use a gaming controller. For everyone else, the mouse and keyboard are where it's at. Of course, no two people agree on whether mechanical or membrane keyboards are superior, but most PC gamers prefer the keyboard that provides the fastest response speeds.

Keyboards primarily communicate with computers and other devices one of two ways: wired and wireless connections (or three, if you split wireless connections between those that use Bluetooth and those that rely on a 2.4 GHz dongle). While the nature of wireless technology lets you place keyboards in a variety of locations — which is a boon for people concerned with ergonomics — this comes at the cost of latency, i.e., the delay between pressing a key and the computer registering the input.

In the spirit of fairness, a variety of factors affect keyboard latency; signal transmission mechanics are only one of them. Device firmware and polling rate (how often the keyboard sends data) also affect latency. However, wired keyboards generally dominate the competition in all of these metrics and sport latency between 1 and 4 milliseconds — most wireless connections can have input delays anywhere between 5 and 40 milliseconds. Moreover, when you plug a keyboard into a computer, you don't need to worry about batteries giving up in the middle of a PvP match or dungeon raid. While we can recommend plenty of wireless keyboards that give the best typing experience, whip out a wired keyboard for gaming.