Do You Qualify For The Cheapest Amazon Prime Plan?

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We cannot understate the utility of an Amazon Prime subscription. Not only do you get free, same-day shipping, but your Amazon Prime membership has some useful hidden perks like streaming movies and games (the service is worth it alone for "Good Omens," "Fallout," and "The Legend of Vox Machina"). While you can try Amazon Prime for free for a limited time, the service offers a special membership plan for people who are struggling financially.

Amazon provides a deeply discounted Prime membership known as Prime Access for only $6.99 a month (down from $14.99 a month). This level of subscription has all of the benefits of regular Amazon Prime and is applicable to everyone within your household thanks to the Amazon Family program. However, Amazon Prime Access is only eligible for people who are within 200% of the Federal Poverty Guideline or who receive government assistance through certain programs. These include:

SNAP EBT

Medicaid

Women, Infants and Children Program

Supplemental Security Income

Direct Express Debit Card

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families

National School Lunch Program

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Tribal Assistance Eligibility Letter

Nutritional Assistance Program

While Amazon offers numerous ways to help people in need (e.g., discounted prescriptions and SNAP EBT-eligible groceries), Amazon Prime Access is more of a full package deal. Plus, like standard Amazon Prime memberships, the first month is free, so that's yet another financial safety net for people who need one.