Martin Freeman's Netflix-Exclusive Sci-Fi Zombie Thriller Is A Little-Discussed Gem

There are lots of great zombie movies out there, but let's face it — many tend to follow the same formula. The world gets overrun by undead or infected creatures, and heroes try to survive as splatter and chaos ensues. Netflix's "Cargo" is set in a post-apocalyptic environment we've seen in countless other movies, but it differs from the pack by telling a more family-focused story.

Directed by Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke, "Cargo" sees Martin Freeman portray Andy, a husband and father who wants to get his family to safety. However, after his wife succumbs to the virus and bites him, Andy must race against time to find someone to take care of his infant daughter. He is also joined by Thoomi (Simeone Bell), a girl who believes the virus can be cured by restoring the victims' souls.

At its core, "Cargo" is a story about parenting that will resonate with viewers with kids and loved ones they want to protect. However, the general human-focused drama might impress viewers who are tired of run-of-the-mill zombie fare. Overall, "Cargo" is one of the better survival movies on Netflix, but what have critics had to say about it?