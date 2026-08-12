Martin Freeman's Netflix-Exclusive Sci-Fi Zombie Thriller Is A Little-Discussed Gem
There are lots of great zombie movies out there, but let's face it — many tend to follow the same formula. The world gets overrun by undead or infected creatures, and heroes try to survive as splatter and chaos ensues. Netflix's "Cargo" is set in a post-apocalyptic environment we've seen in countless other movies, but it differs from the pack by telling a more family-focused story.
Directed by Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke, "Cargo" sees Martin Freeman portray Andy, a husband and father who wants to get his family to safety. However, after his wife succumbs to the virus and bites him, Andy must race against time to find someone to take care of his infant daughter. He is also joined by Thoomi (Simeone Bell), a girl who believes the virus can be cured by restoring the victims' souls.
At its core, "Cargo" is a story about parenting that will resonate with viewers with kids and loved ones they want to protect. However, the general human-focused drama might impress viewers who are tired of run-of-the-mill zombie fare. Overall, "Cargo" is one of the better survival movies on Netflix, but what have critics had to say about it?
Critics praised Cargo
Critics were very kind to "Cargo," which is reflected in the film's 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was praised for adopting a character-driven approach, while many post-apocalyptic movies favor action and spectacle. In fact, some feel that the film boasts a surprising amount of humanity for a film about the undead.
"Cargo is a very strong, at times stirring achievement: a zombie film with soul and pathos," Luke Buckmaster noted in a review for The Guardian. "The living dead are frightening again, not because of jump scares, surprise attacks or haunted house style shenanigans, but because they remind us of truly terrifying things: losing ourselves, and our loved ones."
Martin Freeman's performance was also singled out by several reviewers, who praised him for humanizing Andy. "He's always been a remarkably committed actor, and he is excellent here yet again, conveying a complex blend of understandable fear with the courage that comes with parental obligation," wrote Brian Tallerico for Roger Ebert.
"Cargo" is a zombie drama with heart and brains — and not just the kind that are there to be munched on by ravenous monsters. The movie might not be as popular as "Army of the Dead" and other zombie flicks on Netflix, but it's never too late for it to be discovered by new viewers.