Sick Of Roku's Sponsored Wallpapers? There's An Easy Way To Turn Them Off

Streaming is the main way the TV-watching world consumes movies and shows these days. With just an internet connection, streaming devices and smart TVs can give you access to popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO Max. Numerous smart TV brands are vying for your attention, and one of the most user-friendly experiences is offered by Roku. The company has been making streaming devices and TVs for many years, all of which are powered by Roku OS, a Linux-based operating system.

Navigating screens and menus feels fairly intuitive on a Roku device, and downloading apps couldn't be simpler; launch the Streaming Store, search or select what you want to download, and let it install. It's also easy to customize your home dashboard. However, one thing users aren't thrilled with is the sponsored wallpapers that Roku implements on the home screen. Technically, the company refers to these UI overlays as Themes. Fortunately, disabling sponsored wallpapers doesn't take more than a few seconds. All you have to do is press the Home button on your Roku remote, then press Settings > Theme > Sponsored wallpapers > Off.

These steps should apply to any Roku streaming device, first-party Roku TVs, as well as any smart TVs that license Roku OS, such as Hisense or TCL. You can also disable seasonal themes by selecting Themes > Custom settings, then unchecking the Enable featured themes box. No Halloween or Christmas imagery shall darken your day now.