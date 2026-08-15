Is Charging A MacBook Air Using A 100W Adapter Safe?

Although Apple doesn't explicitly state the charging speeds of different MacBook Air models, the company mentions the required wattage for a power adapter to enable fast charging. According to the company, MacBook Air models released in 2022 or later (basically with an M2 or newer chip) need at least a 67W power adapter for the 13-inch model and a 70W power adapter for the 15-inch model for fast charging. These figures are pretty much in line with third-party testing done by ChargerLab that showed MacBook Air models topping out at around 70-72W. Therefore, if you have a 70W or higher USB PD-compatible power adapter, you will be able to charge your MacBook Air at top speed. The older M1 MacBook Air is, however, limited to 45W charging.

It's important to remember here that besides the power adapter and MacBook Air model, the USB cable you use for charging is equally important. Using the MagSafe cable bundled with your MacBook Air is typically your best bet; however, if you don't have that on hand and want to use a USB-C to USB-C cable for charging, make sure it's a high-quality 5A cable, as those support charging at more than 60W. Otherwise, your charging speeds may drop.

While fast charging is good and helps you top up from zero to 50% in around 30 minutes, you don't necessarily need it to charge your MacBook Air. According to Apple, a 30W power adapter is sufficient for 13-inch MacBook Air models (with USB-C or MagSafe), and a 35W power adapter is good enough for the 15-inch variant.