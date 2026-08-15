3 Digital Cameras More Powerful Than The iPhone 17 Pro Max

There can be no doubt that the iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera system is best in class. Apple's latest flagship has been independently rated as one of the best phone camera systems in 2025 by TechRadar and Tom's Guide. It's about as good as you can get from a modern smartphone camera. But what if you are considering taking your photography to the next level? You might want to look at some capable small-form digital cameras that can outperform Apple's flagship phone. Serious camera manufacturers like Sony, Fujifilm, and Canon have good options that meet this criterion.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max offers the best balance between amazing still photography and even better video quality, and can hold its own against a lot of entry-level digital cameras. It features a 48MP Pro Fusion camera system that can switch between three different rear-facing cameras, and an 18MP selfie camera. The model also has a highly capable telephoto camera with optical zoom options that go up to 4x optical zoom and 8x with a sensor crop. It uses its software to process images to mimic the depth of field and low-light performance of dedicated digital cameras, although its background blur can't quite match the natural depth of field offered by dedicated digital cameras.

For a camera to match or outperform the iPhone 17 Pro Max, it has to have a larger sensor, comparable pixel density, a similar price point, and lack the need for additional lenses that can add cost. We've researched the best digital cameras that can beat the iPhone 17 Pro Max in both still image and video quality. Here are three options worth considering.