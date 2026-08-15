3 Digital Cameras More Powerful Than The iPhone 17 Pro Max
There can be no doubt that the iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera system is best in class. Apple's latest flagship has been independently rated as one of the best phone camera systems in 2025 by TechRadar and Tom's Guide. It's about as good as you can get from a modern smartphone camera. But what if you are considering taking your photography to the next level? You might want to look at some capable small-form digital cameras that can outperform Apple's flagship phone. Serious camera manufacturers like Sony, Fujifilm, and Canon have good options that meet this criterion.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max offers the best balance between amazing still photography and even better video quality, and can hold its own against a lot of entry-level digital cameras. It features a 48MP Pro Fusion camera system that can switch between three different rear-facing cameras, and an 18MP selfie camera. The model also has a highly capable telephoto camera with optical zoom options that go up to 4x optical zoom and 8x with a sensor crop. It uses its software to process images to mimic the depth of field and low-light performance of dedicated digital cameras, although its background blur can't quite match the natural depth of field offered by dedicated digital cameras.
For a camera to match or outperform the iPhone 17 Pro Max, it has to have a larger sensor, comparable pixel density, a similar price point, and lack the need for additional lenses that can add cost. We've researched the best digital cameras that can beat the iPhone 17 Pro Max in both still image and video quality. Here are three options worth considering.
Fujifilm X100VI
The Fujifilm X100VI is a large-sensor compact camera that packs some serious punch in terms of image quality, stabilization, and great low-light performance. It comes with a 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 sensor that is nearly five times larger than the sensor found in the iPhone 17 Pro Max. This means that the Fujifilm can take in far more detail per shot than the iPhone can. It has a 23mm (35mm-equivalent) optical lens, can shoot 6.2K video, and features in-body stabilization that adds a great deal to the camera's overall image quality. The camera's small size also provides the same portability offered by the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The X100VI also happens to feature on our list of the best digital cameras available on Amazon.
The X100VI's color reproduction is a standout feature, and has Film Simulation modes built in to replicate the color and feel of Fujifilm's shooters of the past. This is a particularly attractive feature for photographers who appreciate a classic aesthetic. The Film Simulation features outperform any film effects that could be applied to images on the iPhone. The Fujifilm X100VI is available on Amazon or Best Buy for just over $2,000.
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is a slightly older compact digital camera still worth buying in 2026 that has great capabilities that can beat the iPhone 17 Pro Max on both price and specs. This camera was the subject of a massive TikTok trend that saw sales of the G7 X MKIII surge in 2025 and has become a favorite among vloggers as a result. It has a lens that offers a great balance between longer focal length and the added benefit of a wider maximum f-stop compared to other models in this class. This camera is known for its video capability, but retains great still image quality as well.
This PowerShot model has a lens that works great in low-light conditions in all zoom ranges, and this is where it beats the iPhone most decidedly in terms of raw image capture. The iPhone 17 Pro Max has a maximum optical zoom of 4x (100mm equivalent), and the PowerShot has the same maximum zoom range, but can capture images in the f1.8-2.8 ranges, which translates to better low-light performance and flexibility when playing with depth of field. While the iPhone can match the low-light performance and natural depth of field to a certain extent using post-capture image processing, it cannot match the natural quality of the shots taken by the PowerShot. The G7 X Mark III can take video at 4K/30fps and features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. This camera is a great option for an upgrade from the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and you can get one on Amazon for just under $1,500.
Sony RX100 VII
The Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VII is our top pick in this category thanks to its price relative to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, currently coming in at just under $1,500, while providing much better image quality, better zoom, and great video quality. The RX100 VII has a 24-200mm zoom lens that offers a really good balance between wide angles and telephoto ranges, which effectively allows more than 8x equivalent optical zoom, without having to rely on sensor cropping like the iPhone 17 Pro Max does.
It comes with a 20MP CMOS sensor, and while it doesn't quite match the pixel density of the iPhone, the longer optical focal length makes up for this shortcoming. This camera features best-in-class autofocus capabilities and has a capable pop-up flash that is much more powerful than the standard LED flash on the iPhone. This camera is capable of shooting still images at 20 fps continuously while maintaining autofocus and auto-exposure, with no blackout on the viewfinder. This feature can be particularly useful in sports or action settings.
How we chose these digital cameras
After much research, we chose our top three based on a few important factors. We wanted to present options that were in the same price bracket as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but could match or exceed its camera quality. It's worth noting that some of these options have even cheaper suggested retail prices, but are currently more expensive due to high demand. We narrowed our selection to cameras that have built-in lenses, as cameras with interchangeable lenses are often bulkier and may require lenses purchased separately, which could add hundreds of dollars to the price. Low-light performance was another important factor, and it's worth pointing out that many cameras in this category have good optical lenses, but lack the necessary aperture range.
While these three cameras can all take great quality images, it must be noted that the iPhone 17 Pro Max does an outstanding job at applying software-based alterations to images that are intended to make up for the camera's shortcomings. Apple is continuously developing these features and improving the effect they have on still images in particular, and it won't be long before Apple will be able to closely replicate the natural depth of field and color accuracy of these dedicated digital cameras. Also consider that while most newer-generation digital cameras have wireless data transfer capabilities, they don't come close to matching the iPhone's inherently easy-to-use file-sharing mechanisms. These digital cameras are great learning platforms, and if you can produce amazing shots without Apple's image processing, you will be well on your way to professional grade photography.