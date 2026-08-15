Who Owns Oppo?

Oppo is a Chinese electronics brand with a main line of Android smartphones. In the West, the company is less well known than its subsidiary, OnePlus, a brand co-founded by one of its departed engineers, Pete Lau, who has since returned to Oppo as an executive. OnePlus had ambitions to establish itself as a value-conscious phone maker in the West, especially in North America, where other Chinese brands have floundered. All the more surprising, then, that the company decided to retreat from those markets in 2026.

You might be curious about picking up an Oppo phone off eBay or even going through the import gauntlet. If so, you'll probably also have questions about the company. Like, who really owns Oppo? And is it even possible to get an Oppo phone working on an American wireless carrier? Well, the short answers to both questions are that Oppo is a privately owned company and that it is possible to bring an Oppo device onto some cellular networks, namely those running on T-Mobile's network.