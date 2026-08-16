How To Enable Right Click On Your Mac Trackpad Or Magic Mouse

It can be a daunting experience when you switch from Windows to Mac. It takes some getting used to, particularly because so many keyboard commands are different. Even if you're already a Mac user with one of the best MacBooks, there still might be shortcuts you don't know. For the longest time, I didn't realize that I could hold down a letter key to get a pop-up menu for accents. When it comes to the Mac trackpad or the Magic Mouse, there's one function new users often miss. It's when they look down and see the smooth rectangular or angular surface where their hand goes and notice a missing right button. This function is a crucial way to perform tasks like saving images from the web, accessing file options, copy-paste, and more.

There are two ways you can do this from both a MacBook's trackpad or a Magic Mouse. The first is by pressing the Control (Ctrl) key on the keyboard while simultaneously clicking the trackpad or mouse. The second is in the Mac's software settings, where you can tell the machine to respond differently depending on which fingers you place down. Either way, it's a handy function and one you probably use more than you realize that can be made easier or more comfortable.