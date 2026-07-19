9 Reasons Users Love (And Hate) The Apple Magic Mouse
The Magic Mouse is the only official mouse accessory made by Apple. Although almost any Bluetooth or USB mouse will work just fine with a Mac, some users opt to stick with the first-party hardware. In that case, the only options are the wireless Bluetooth mouse or the touchpad.
The Magic Mouse has been around for a while. The first generation was released in 2009, and was followed by a second generation in 2015. The Magic Mouse later got a mid-generation refresh in 2024, switching from Apple's proprietary Lightning charging port to the now-standard USB-C.
The fact that the Magic Mouse hasn't changed much over the years speaks to its lasting popularity. Longtime Apple users praise it along many lines, but the Magic Mouse also has its detractors. Here are a few reasons users say they either love or hate the Magic Mouse, drawn from Reddit discussions about its pros and cons.
Long-lasting charge
One thing users love about the Apple Magic Mouse is just how long it can last on a full charge. Per Apple's own support documentation, the mouse's rechargeable battery should last for a month or more between charges. That's pretty impressive, and eliminates one of the biggest issues with Bluetooth mice in general: If it runs out of juice in the middle of a workday, you're in trouble.
But how does the Magic Mouse stand up to regular daily use? Before you think that's just a bit of overzealous marketing, actual Magic Mouse users are here to affirm it's true. "You'll be able to use the mouse for over a month on a single charge," says one Reddit commenter, calling charging the mouse "barely an inconvenience."
If it does die on you in the middle of the workday, the Magic Mouse also charges pretty quickly. Another Reddit user says that plugging it in for just a few minutes — as long as it takes you to make a cup of coffee — will give you enough charge to last for the next few days.
Smooth and responsive, with handy gestures
Unlike a more traditional mouse, you won't need to use a mousepad with the Magic Mouse. Its underside has two vertical Teflon feet that act almost like a pair of skis, running parallel to its body and allowing your mouse to glide comfortably across your desk without scratching or snagging.
In addition, the Magic Mouse supports a series of gestures similar to those you might use to navigate a trackpad or touchscreen. These include all sorts of functions you wouldn't get with every traditional mouse, at least not without programming custom macros: You can slide a finger up and down the middle of the Magic Mouse to scroll, double-tap to zoom, or swipe to switch between different apps or page through a document.
These are extremely useful for everyday work or study, and they're satisfying to input besides. "The gestures, scrolling, and navigation feel amazing," says one Reddit commenter. Multiple Reddit users also say that smooth scrolling and gesture controls were the thing they missed most after switching from the Magic Mouse to the Logitech MX Master, an alternative mouse also endorsed and sold by Apple.
Great for travel
Another thing users love about the Magic Mouse is its portability. Weighing in at just 3.5 ounces and measuring 4.47 x 2.25 x .85 inches, it's a remarkably small and light piece of hardware. Compare that to the Logitech MX Master 4, which is significantly bulkier at 5.3 ounces and 5.1 x 3.5 x 2 inches.
If you're the kind of person who goes places with your MacBook, whether that's just to your local coffee shop or to a conference on the other side of the world, the Magic Mouse is your best friend. Notes one Reddit user, "It's a good mouse to travel with. It's very slim, and it holds a charge for weeks easily."
Besides its actual, quantifiable size, it's extremely low-profile, which makes it easy to toss into a backpack or carry-on, making it a compact travel gadget for work or play on the go. And, because of its long-lasting battery, you shouldn't run into issues even if you forget to bring your charger.
Looks are everything
Some Magic Mouse adherents, though, like it for a different reason: looks. "I'm comfortable admitting that I can be swayed by aesthetics, and it looks cool," said one Reddit user. "I would rather us[e] a mouse that looks cool than some RGB monstrosity."
It's hard to dispute. The Magic Mouse looks like a space-age accessory, with its sheer, reflective white top and its brushed metal underbelly. In other words, it matches the aesthetic sensibilities of other Apple products; it would look weird to have a massive, bulky, plastic gaming mouse with color-changing RGB lights next to a minimalistic iMac monitor.
Apple has been criticized for prioritizing form over function, and given some of its technical shortcomings, the Magic Mouse is a good example of that. There's really no other mouse on the market that looks like this and, because of its unique silhouette and color scheme, the Magic Mouse has become an icon in its own right.
Charging can be awkward
The Magic Mouse is far from perfect, and even its most dedicated users will admit that. Perhaps its most infamous design flaw is the placement of its charging port, which is located on the bottom of the mouse. The problem is clear: Once it's plugged in, you can't use it.
This is in direct contrast to most other Bluetooth mice: they typically have their charging ports on the front, where the USB cable would connect on a wired mouse. The idea is that, if the mouse ever dies on you, you can plug it in and continue using it without disruption.
That said, because the Magic Mouse charges so quickly and holds a charge for so long, it's rare that this becomes an actual issue. Still, if you're in the midst of an intense, high-volume workday, the last thing you want is for your mouse to become completely useless, even if only for a few minutes.
Touch sensitivity is too high
While many users love the Magic Mouse for its useful gestures, others say the mouse's touch sensitivity is too high. "My only gripe with the mouse is that if I have two fingers resting on it, it starts tweaking with scrolling. Kind of annoying," said one Reddit user.
The Magic Mouse's Multi-Touch surface is programmed to detect a variety of different finger gestures, as we outlined above. It can recognize how many fingers are touching it and the direction they're moving in, and respond accordingly. But it's impossible to keep your hand on the mouse without occasionally brushing over its touch sensors, and, from time to time, that means accidentally scrolling, zooming in, or skipping to the next page of the document you're on.
The same Reddit commenter goes on to say that even when they're scrolling intentionally, they find the Magic Mouse lacks precision. When they try to stop in a particular place, the scroll bar will "bounce" up or down slightly, forcing them to correct it. In this regard, a mechanical middle scroll wheel has the advantage.
Poor ergonomics
Another common complaint about the Magic Mouse is that it's simply too low-profile and has sacrificed ergonomic comfort as a result. One Reddit user calls it "an art piece that shows how unergonomical a mouse can be."
I can vouch for this one personally. When I used to have a Magic Mouse, I always found it sat too low to the desk to be comfortable for long-term use. I either had to navigate with my fingers and perch my palm awkwardly above it, making it look like I was controlling a marionette, or try to lay my whole hand flat on top of it. Neither option was sustainable.
A traditional mouse is about an inch higher, and often has a significant bump in the middle, which is plenty to fill the palm and allow me to rest my first and second fingers comfortably on the buttons. That's much more ergonomic for a full workday, or for long gaming sessions, which is another area where the Magic Mouse struggles.
No dedicated right or middle click
The Magic Mouse's touch controls are great, but as a consequence, it lacks a dedicated right-click button. You can technically right-click on a Magic Mouse; just press down on the right side like you would with a regular mouse. However, the Magic Mouse doesn't natively support middle-clicking.
"The annoying part," one Redditor points out, "is only when you just want to try out a game and have to right-click for aiming and left-click for shooting." Indeed, many video games bind separate controls to the left- and right-click of your mouse; in first-person shooter games, right-click is usually aim, and left-click is fire. That means you often have to hold down the right-click and left-click at the same time, which is impossible on a Magic Mouse; its surface is effectively one big button.
You can always rebind your aim key to a button on your keyboard, or even switch on a toggle aiming feature in some games, but both options reduce your ability to move. Even the simplest, most traditional mice usually have split tops with left- and right-click buttons.
Input delay
Finally, some Magic Mouse users say that their on-screen cursors can be slow to respond to their inputs. "The Magic Mouse I use has high delay, and it registers the movement slow enough for me to notice," reads one Reddit post. "Is there any way to reduce the input delay of the mouse?"
Unfortunately, there's no real solution, and there are a couple of factors at play here. In general, Bluetooth mice have higher click latency — slower response times — than wired mice. You'd experience the same on any wireless mouse.
But even among wireless mice, the Magic Mouse has an especially low polling rate, the frequency at which the mouse sends data to the computer it's paired with. For reference, the Magic Mouse's polling rate is about 90 Hertz. Compare that to a 1,000 Hz polling rate on the Corsair Katar Pro, a budget wireless gaming mouse. Some pricier wireless mice can go as high as 8,000. This won't be an issue for many users, but if precision is a priority for you — say, if you do a lot of photo editing or play a lot of games on your Mac — you may prefer a more responsive mouse.