9 Reasons Users Love (And Hate) The Apple Magic Mouse

The Magic Mouse is the only official mouse accessory made by Apple. Although almost any Bluetooth or USB mouse will work just fine with a Mac, some users opt to stick with the first-party hardware. In that case, the only options are the wireless Bluetooth mouse or the touchpad.

The Magic Mouse has been around for a while. The first generation was released in 2009, and was followed by a second generation in 2015. The Magic Mouse later got a mid-generation refresh in 2024, switching from Apple's proprietary Lightning charging port to the now-standard USB-C.

The fact that the Magic Mouse hasn't changed much over the years speaks to its lasting popularity. Longtime Apple users praise it along many lines, but the Magic Mouse also has its detractors. Here are a few reasons users say they either love or hate the Magic Mouse, drawn from Reddit discussions about its pros and cons.