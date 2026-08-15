What Makes Europe's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Different From The American One?
Phone manufacturers are slowly relearning how to develop flip phones. One of the latest models is Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8. Not to be confused with the old-school flip phones that are making a comeback, the Flip 8 is a smartphone with a foldable screen. Unfortunately, Samsung has a habit of sourcing components from a variety of sources, which will allegedly hurt the Samsung Z Flip 8 in the European market because it features different specs depending on where it's sold.
In the U.S. and Canada (and possibly China), the Flip 8 utilizes a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip; but Flip 8s sold in Europe, India, and South America are powered by Samsung's own (and significantly weaker) Exynos 2600 chip. Customers in Europe who were looking forward to a new, more powerful foldable smartphone don't have to search elsewhere with a rival company, but they will have to spend extra money. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 released alongside two other folding phones: The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Pro.
The Flip 8 is the smallest of the bunch and sports the weakest battery and lowest-resolution screen, but in the U.S., they all share the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. Samsung opted against giving the Fold 8 and Fold 8 Pro a different processor in Europe, so while they won't use the Exynos 2600, European customers who want to avoid that chip will have to spend an extra $700 or more on an already expensive phone. A price they are apparently willing to pay, according to Samsung's pre-order numbers.
The average user might not notice the difference
The Exynos 2600 has nothing on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, but there's a difference between a component that is comparatively inferior and a low-quality component. The gulf in performance between an Exynos 2600 and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 really only comes into play when you start performing power-intensive tasks such as games. The Snapdragon is obviously going to provide higher quality graphics without sacrificing framerates, and it won't heat up as much while gaming.
If you just use the phone for calls, photography, and the like, though, you won't notice much of a difference in performance between the chips. That being said, the European Galaxy Z Flip 8 might fall behind the U.S. version in one more metric: battery life. People who have tested both chips have found that phones powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 last significantly longer than equivalent devices that use an Exynos 2600.
And that's just with phones where the CPU is the only difference. To pour salt in that wound, the entire family of European Galaxy Z Fold 8 phones, not just the Flip 8, ships with batteries that are rated for fewer recharge cycles than the US equivalents. This major downgrade for E.U. Galaxy Z Fold 8 phones all but guarantees that the European Flip 8 won't last as long as the U.S. model, both per charge and in the total lifespan.