What Makes Europe's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Different From The American One?

Phone manufacturers are slowly relearning how to develop flip phones. One of the latest models is Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8. Not to be confused with the old-school flip phones that are making a comeback, the Flip 8 is a smartphone with a foldable screen. Unfortunately, Samsung has a habit of sourcing components from a variety of sources, which will allegedly hurt the Samsung Z Flip 8 in the European market because it features different specs depending on where it's sold.

In the U.S. and Canada (and possibly China), the Flip 8 utilizes a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip; but Flip 8s sold in Europe, India, and South America are powered by Samsung's own (and significantly weaker) Exynos 2600 chip. Customers in Europe who were looking forward to a new, more powerful foldable smartphone don't have to search elsewhere with a rival company, but they will have to spend extra money. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 released alongside two other folding phones: The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Pro.

The Flip 8 is the smallest of the bunch and sports the weakest battery and lowest-resolution screen, but in the U.S., they all share the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. Samsung opted against giving the Fold 8 and Fold 8 Pro a different processor in Europe, so while they won't use the Exynos 2600, European customers who want to avoid that chip will have to spend an extra $700 or more on an already expensive phone. A price they are apparently willing to pay, according to Samsung's pre-order numbers.