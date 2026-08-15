4 Signs Your Rechargeable Batteries Are No Longer Safe To Use

There's a limit to how many times you can use rechargeable batteries before they stop working entirely. After going through a certain number of charge cycles, a battery will reach a "failure point" where its health and per-cycle capacity will start degrading much more rapidly. However, just because your battery's charge capacity is degrading doesn't mean it's dangerous to use, right? Well, that may be true some of the time, but you should constantly watch out for a few telltale signs that your rechargeable batteries are no longer safe to use.

Defective batteries often show signs like overheating and might not be able to power your device optimally. In extreme cases, the battery might even show physical damage or start leaking chemical odors. A faulty battery can eventually pose a risk of damaging the device or even harming the user. There are times when it may be better to err on the side of caution by recycling that old battery early and slotting a new cell instead. But if you stay vigilant for these four danger signs, you can prevent a disaster stemming from faulty rechargeable batteries.