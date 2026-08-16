5 Absolutely Illogical Things Star Trek's Vulcans Have Done

"Star Trek's" Vulcans are one of the franchise's best creations. At their core, Vulcans are a race of beings that live by cold logic, in a universe dominated by emotion. Spock, Tuvok, and T'Pol have all been central to many storylines along with the crews of their ships in "The Original Series," "Voyager," and "Enterprise," respectively.

While Vulcans are often depicted as "Star Trek's" party poopers, that sets them up for some fascinating stories, particularly when one of them does something completely illogical. It's not often, but it's a weird moment when you see through the Vulcan veneer and into their real heart. That, or it's something so bizarre that our primitive human minds can't begin to comprehend how the pointy-eared people managed to get to where they are. Admittedly, sometimes it's also just bad writing.

So what are the most illogical moments in the Vulcans' storied on-screen history? We've got exile, dementia, and even Pon Farr to talk about.