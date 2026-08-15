2 Old MacOS Versions Still Supported By Apple

It shouldn't surprise you to know that Apple keeps things trim when it comes to supporting old versions of macOS. As of 2026, only three versions of macOS are supported by Apple with regular updates, those being: 14, Sonoma; 15, Sequoia; and 26, Tahoe. macOS 13, Ventura, saw its last security update in August 2025, and support is generally considered to have ended. As expected from the company, there are no clear announced end-of-life dates, with users expected to upgrade to the next version once it releases.

The next on the chopping block is expected to be Sonoma, which will probably follow the pattern observed by those documenting end-of-life dates, like website endoflife.date. Golden Gate is expected to launch this fall, and using the pattern of abandonment by Apple, it's expected that Sonoma will stop receiving updates next year. This would bring the total life of each version of macOS to around three years.

What look like discrepancies in the data are actually Apple fixing undisclosed security issues, like with a sudden update to a long-since-dead Catalina (15) and Big Sur (11) in 2026, to ensure users still on those platforms aren't vulnerable to malicious attacks. While Apple would love for people to ditch their old hardware, like with the final culling of all Intel devices this year, users aren't going to ditch the very expensive computer they bought relatively recently so suddenly. Keeping them protected is still important in the grand scheme of things.