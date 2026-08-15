5 Challenges You'll Face When Switching To A Minimalist Phone

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If you've been online over the last year, chances are you've seen this growing trend. From Gen Z to Millennials, people have begun to ditch their modern smartphones in favor of minimalist phones. These devices can vary greatly, but the general idea is that they lack a lot of what makes a smartphone smart. They generally only offer the basics: You get a phone, texting, some basic tools, and maybe a few dedicated applications. The idea is that by using a minimalist phone, you'll reduce your screen time and potential addiction to social media, the internet, and battle the urge to always stay connected.

And I understand this concept well, considering that I use what would also be termed a minimalist phone. I have a Kyocera Gratina KYF42 flip phone that runs Android 10, but without Google services. Before this, I used to carry the Nokia 3210, but had to make a switch because that degree of minimalism was hard to sustain. A dearth of genuinely useful applications and not being able to create content using my phone were some of the many challenges that I faced going minimalist.