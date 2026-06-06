5 Reasons Why Gen Z Is Ditching Social Media Apps

Social media usage is at an all-time high. According to Meltwater's 2026 Global Digital Report, 5.66 billion people use social media, almost a 5% increase compared to the previous year, and Gen Z continues to drive these numbers. Deloitte says 54% of them are consuming user-generated content on social media rather than watching TV and movies. Still, if you look around, you may have also realized that people are trying to ditch this digital consumption.

Reasons include mental health degrading, online exhaustion, and being charmed by analog technology — like the '90s see-through tech making a comeback. Being born in 1995, I'm right on the cusp of Gen Z. While the millennials who came before me still seem to be diving deeper into social media, the Gen Z cohort appears to have had enough, as they're trying to discover a new, offline world that might have escaped their childhoods.

For example, I remember a life with VHS, CDs, dial-up internet, dumb cellphones, and having to do proper research in libraries, because Google didn't have all the answers. Gen Zs, on the other hand, were born in an iPhone world, full of touchscreen displays, and surrounded by social media. As they start to grow older, there's a new trend emerging with them ditching these online platforms.