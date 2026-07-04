Minimalist Phones Are Back In Style - Here's Why

Gen Z and Millennials can still remember a world before smartphones, and many of them (along with their older siblings, parents, and grandparents) yearn for the peace and quiet associated with a "dumber" world. For some people, complete abstinence is an ideal answer. For others, there's a happy medium — reducing distraction without removing it. To revert to a calmer time, many are turning to minimalist phones that provide just enough connectivity to feel like you're in touch without the smartphone chaos facilitated by online content access.

It turns out that just reducing smartphone hours can make a real difference in mental wellness (more specifically, "digital wellness"). For example, a recent study by an Austrian research group finds that extended time away from the smartphone screen can positively impact symptoms of depression and stress while increasing general well-being.

On the other hand, for some people, the stress from being out of touch can be its own source of anxiety. Lack of access to now-basic tools like calendars, online wallets, mapping apps, and kids' texts can also be problematic for those of us who have come to rely on the smartphone to stay in touch, manage daily life, and find the way home.