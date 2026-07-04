Minimalist Phones Are Back In Style - Here's Why
Gen Z and Millennials can still remember a world before smartphones, and many of them (along with their older siblings, parents, and grandparents) yearn for the peace and quiet associated with a "dumber" world. For some people, complete abstinence is an ideal answer. For others, there's a happy medium — reducing distraction without removing it. To revert to a calmer time, many are turning to minimalist phones that provide just enough connectivity to feel like you're in touch without the smartphone chaos facilitated by online content access.
It turns out that just reducing smartphone hours can make a real difference in mental wellness (more specifically, "digital wellness"). For example, a recent study by an Austrian research group finds that extended time away from the smartphone screen can positively impact symptoms of depression and stress while increasing general well-being.
On the other hand, for some people, the stress from being out of touch can be its own source of anxiety. Lack of access to now-basic tools like calendars, online wallets, mapping apps, and kids' texts can also be problematic for those of us who have come to rely on the smartphone to stay in touch, manage daily life, and find the way home.
The right dumb phone for you
If you're choosing to ditch smartphones altogether, you have options. You can go cold turkey and completely eliminate the risks associated with smartphones and get yourself a good old-fashioned landline. Think of the freedom that could bring, especially when you're away from home and simply unavailable to hear about the latest gossip. On the other hand, of course, you'd be completely cut off from friends and relatives if they need you, which could add more stress than it relieves.
Another option is a vintage flip phone, and Gen Z and Millennials seem to be flocking to these (at least according to TikTok). You can receive and make calls if you want to, but it's a real project to send or receive texts. It's great to reduce overstimulation and increase focus, but it does leave you without key tools for getting through daily tasks.
Finally, if you want the key benefits of a smartphone without all the distractions, you can purchase a minimalist phone created for exactly that purpose. One of these is the browser-free Grow Electronics Minimalist Phone. This is a phone that provides critical apps like Google Maps, texting, Uber, and Google Photos, but removes the temptation of social media apps and browsers.