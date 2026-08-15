Do Nothing Phones Run Stock Android?

Nothing has a reputation as the phone company fighting for a simpler, cleaner version of Android. Back when the company first teased its Nothing OS for its 2022 Nothing Phone 1 launch, the company promised a smooth experience that was both fast and personalized. In the years since, Nothing has created Android-powered software and phones, including the March 2026 Nothing 4a, which our reviewer said no others can compete with at the same price. While the reviews are positive, in truth it is still running a custom version of Android, not the "stock" basic software that Google offers free to the public.

Like most Android operating systems, Nothing OS is built on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). 2025's Nothing Phone 3 launched with software based on Android 15 until that fall, when the company announced Nothing OS 4, based on Android 16.

To be sure, Nothing OS is a departure from the software from other phone makers. Samsung, for example, created a unique look for Android called OneUI, and made it a special feature offered only with its devices. Nothing does add its own features, like Samsung does, including an icon pack, and other design choices that go beyond the initial AOSP code. It's just not as much.