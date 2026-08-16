How To Remove A Cracked Screen Protector Without Damaging Your Phone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you buy an expensive screen protector, it's bound to crack if you drop it hard enough. Plastic screen protectors generally do not crack, as they're made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is thin and flexible but doesn't provide the same level of protection as tempered glass. When plastic screen protectors get damaged, removing them is as easy as gently peeling them off — you might need a credit card to lift the corners. Since the material is weak, if you do it incorrectly, one of the worst things that can happen is that you rip the protector. Cracked glass screen protectors, on the other hand, are tougher to remove, and you can damage your screen if you don't do it properly.

With the way a glass screen protector bonds firmly to the display screen of your phone, you might feel the need to use a metal object to pry it off. That's one almost surefire way that you can scratch or chip the phone's display, though. If the screen protector is bent, you might try to pry it off with force, which can also crack the display since the force is concentrated on a tiny area of the screen. So, if you want to remove a cracked screen protector, you need to ensure that you have the right tools and use the proper technique. You also need to know how to prepare the screen for a new screen protector.