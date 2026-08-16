Europe's $6B Tech Fund Just Made Its First Big Investment

Europe has often been disparaged for lagging behind the U.S. in technology. It's not just a matter of cultural differences: the critics are actually right. Europe may have a leading position in terms of green policies (reusing old wind turbines as sound barriers is a good example), but the region is undoubtedly playing catch-up in terms of transformative tech like AI. Enter the new Scaleup Europe Fund that may help forward the EU's attempts to finally break free of America's tech dominance.

The fund's primary focus is startups working on deep tech. This includes both AI and emerging tech like quantum computing. But what's the total size of the Scaleup Europe Fund, though? After all, preventing growing companies from moving to the U.S. or selling out to American investors can't be achieved with chump change. Well, the amount is quite hefty, believe it or not. Managed by the Swedish firm EQT AB (which has an eye for new companies that have a chance for global expansion), the fund holds around €5 billion, which is roughly $5.8 billion.

What company got the first piece of this large pie? That honor belongs to Iceye, a Finnish-based space tech firm that has already raised €1 billion. A mark of future success perhaps, Scaleup Europe Fund values the startup at €10 billion and was happy to contribute €300 million to its development.