How To Protect Your Screen Without A Screen Protector

If you have a recent flagship phone, there's a good chance you don't need a screen protector anymore. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S26 has Corning Gorilla Victus 2 applied on the front. In the Knoop scratch test, where the glass is tested against a pyramid-shaped diamond indenter, Corning Gorilla Victus 2 started to show signs of scratching and cracking at 7 to 10 Newtons of force. This is the same scratch resistance offered by the original Corning Gorilla Victus, but it can now survive drops of up to one meter on concrete. So, the screens of modern phones are built to withstand a lot. That being said, even Gorilla Glass can still get scratched by everyday materials.

When we put a screen protector on these phones, it's just for an added layer of protection instead of it being an essential accessory. The screen protector will crack if you drop it from a high enough distance and it hits the ground with a lot of force, just like Corning Gorilla Victus 2. Handling your phone with care is essential to ensuring that you avoid an expensive screen replacement down the line.