Google Photos Is Making A Big Change In August — Here's How To Keep Your Photos Secure

Whether you use Google Photos for free or pay for a Google One subscription to extend storage, the app provides a useful way to back up photos and videos captured with your phone. The app can also back up media saved on a computer to the cloud, but users who rely on this somewhat automated workflow should know there's a big change coming to the Google Photos desktop backup experience they need to prepare for. Google has changed the backup procedure, which will no longer involve the Google Drive app. Starting August 10, 2026, Google Photos users will have to back up their images and clips directly through Google Photos via a web interface instead of using Google Drive as the middleman.

In early May, Google updated a support document to announce the changes. The company also emailed subscribers about the backup change coming to Google Drive and Google Photos. At the time, Google offered two distinct deadlines. On June 15, 2026, users would no longer be able to add new folders to Google Drive which would then be backed up on Google Photos. Older folders would keep syncing. On August 10, 2026, backup support would stop for the old folders that had continued to be backed up since June 15. That means any new content added to these folders after August 10 will no longer back up to Google Photos via Google Drive.

However, Google Photos users should not panic. None of the photos and videos that were backed up via the old process will be deleted from Google Photos. They'll still be safely stored in your Google Photos account. But you should learn the new way of uploading media to Google Photos via your computer in order to keep your library backed up safely.