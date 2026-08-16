5 Fascinating Facts About Star Trek's Vulcans

It's not just those pointy ears that set Vulcans apart from humans. In fact, physiologically, there's much more difference than you'd likely think. The first hint is in action-packed "Star Trek" scene with a Vulcan in it, where they are bruised or bleed, and their blood is green. This is because copper is a primary component of their blood, as opposed to iron for humans. Gene Roddenberry reportedly wasn't too fond of the green blood, but "The Original Series" director Marc Daniels.

In the book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages," Daniels wrote, "The green blood was my idea, because if Spock was going to have a yellow complexion, he ought to have green blood." He added, "I think Gene thought that idea was going too far, but they kept it in later episodes." Perhaps that's also why the Xenomorph fighting Predators bleed green. Regardless, that's far from the only anatomical difference between Vulcans and Humans.

The pointy-eared logic lovers don't have their heart in their chest. Instead, that organ is around where the human liver would be. They also have inner eyelids, which makes sense since they evolved on an arid planet and inner eyelids would add an extra layer of protection against dust and sand. Those ears also aren't just to look different; they give Vulcans better hearing than many others throughout the galaxy.

Anecdotally, those pointy ears may have seemed like a simple effect, but they were tough on the actors because they had to be glued on. Roddenberry had to fight to keep the popular characters onboard because television executives at the time were worried the pointy ears looked too devilish.