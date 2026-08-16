Are Ring Video Doorbell Cameras Waterproof?

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You'd be forgiven for thinking that most video doorbells, like Ring's version, are waterproof since they're meant to be installed outdoors. After all, the whole point is to show you who's at your door, whether it's a package courier or a solicitor. But these devices are not actually waterproof — they're water-resistant. What does that mean, exactly? Let's break it down.

Waterproof, at least the traditional term, means an item is fully sealed from moisture and, to some extent, can even be submerged. The survival depth differs, usually from a quick plunge to hundreds of feet. Water-resistance, like what the Ring Video Doorbell cameras boast, simply means that a device can withstand exposure to a small amount of moisture, like light rain, splashes, or drops. They shouldn't be directly exposed to heavy rain, large splashes, or even melting snow. According to the company, Ring devices will do fine in rain storms and wind but shouldn't be submerged in water.

Mystery solved! But not so fast. Some users have reported on X and elsewhere that their Ring devices were, in fact, exposed to rain or snow, in varying increments, and the devices either malfunctioned or stopped working. In addition, the casing or shell isn't exactly weatherproof and can fade in the sun or wear down when exposed to the elements. You'll want to make sure your Ring has suitable overhead protection by installing it underneath an overhang or in a small nook, or ensuring it has some cover, wherever you decide to place it. Moreover, you'll want to do the best you can to keep the unit away from lots of rain, snow, dirt, debris, and even direct sunlight. Even so, most owners say their video doorbells don't last long, three to five years or so.