Hackers Are Going Phishing For European Steam Machine And Controller Owners

While Valve's Steam digital storefront is divisive at the best of times, you cannot fault the company's ability to develop quality games and products. Just look at the newest Steam VR headset and how it fixes one of VR's biggest problems. However, a company's cybersecurity is only as strong as its weakest link, especially when it works with an overseas logistics partner.

Earlier today, news hit the internet that Valve had suffered a massive breach — or to be more specific, that its partner, CEVA Logistics, was hacked. This company handles all hardware fulfillment for Valve across Europe. While Valve reassured potential victims that none of their login credentials or payment information was exposed, the hack did potentially reveal the "names, addresses, countries, phone numbers, Steam account email addresses, and Steam hardware purchase details" of an unknown number of people.

According to Valve, the actual attack struck CEVA between July 29 and August 1, and Valve only learned of the intrusion on August 7. As of writing, CEVA is still investigating the full scope of the damage. Since CEVA "receives specific delivery-related information from Steam ... to ship physical hardware to customers," anyone who lives in Europe and purchased a Steam Machine, Steam Controller, or even a Steam Deck within the past 90 days is now a victim of the attack.