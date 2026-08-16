Does Apple Still Support iTunes?

Apple still supports its legendary iTunes software for legacy Macs and Windows PCs. Even though the company discontinued its software aggregator for music, films, podcasts, audiobooks, TV shows, and more in 2019, there are still references to it on current macOS. If you're running anything after macOS Catalina or a Windows 10 version from at least early 2024, you'll have to use different apps for your Apple products.

During WWDC 2019, Apple announced that macOS Catalina would phase out iTunes for standalone Music, Podcasts, and Apple TV apps, while other iTunes features would be spread out of the operating system. For example, syncing an iPhone or iPad requires users to open a Finder window on macOS and select their device from there. With that, every little iTunes integration that people knew from several years before went to standalone apps.

The most likely reason why Apple decided to move away from iTunes is that it was focusing on a bigger subscription push, where instead of people buying songs or renting movies, they should subscribe to Apple Music or Apple TV, and use iCloud to seamlessly sync their devices online at any time. Still, after all those years, iTunes is present as the iTunes Store and iTunes Match continue. Apple also lets users with legacy software still enjoy this hub of data with their devices.