What Does The Globe Symbol Mean On Your Router?

If you have your router plugged in and connected to your modem and it's taking a very long time to show an active internet connection, or the light is simply staying red or orange, it likely means there's something wrong. Troubleshooting is the quickest way to get things up and running, so you can get back to browsing or streaming.

The first thing you should always do is reboot both your router and modem; you can perform a power cycle by turning them off for about 30 seconds or simply unplugging them from an outlet. A reboot will almost always fix a small problem, as long as the internet connection is available. However, if that doesn't work, you'll want to reference your internet service provider's outage information to find out if the internet is down at the source. You can use your phone with mobile network access to check this online when you don't have a home connection. The modem also usually has an internet or outside communication indicator , and it should show an active connection first. If you notice your modem is also having trouble connecting, it's likely an outside issue.

Alternatively, check the LAN or Ethernet cable between your router and modem to make sure it didn't come unplugged. You might also swap the cable to see if you're dealing with faulty wiring. Beyond that, a factory reset of your router could help, but that also means reverting all administrative settings to default and setting up your Wi-Fi networks again. Use that option as a last resort. If you still can't access the internet or restore connections, you may need to contact your ISP directly.