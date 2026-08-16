LG TV Owners Can Access Hundreds Of Free Channels — Here's How

Cable and streaming offer access to countless channels and apps so you can binge-watch a show or even turn on the news. However, if you want to watch television or movies without paying a monthly or annual fee, there are free ways to do so through LG TVs.

LG TVs come with a free benefit for owners, as they let you access hundreds of channels without paying an extra dime. By using LG Channels, viewers can browse more than 400 channels, with content ranging from movies to TV shows, live sports, breaking news, and more. To access LG Channels on an LG TV, you simply install the app and select it with your remote. Alternatively, you can press the dedicated LG Channels button on certain LG remotes. LG Channels is available on 2016 and newer LG smart TVs as well as on Android and iOS devices, and it's viewable in either an LG TV's Live TV app or through the LG Channels app on the home screen. Keep in mind, however, that this is just one of many different ways to stream TV channels for free.

If you do not own an LG TV, you can use a browser to access the web version of LG Channels. LG states that the lineup of shows and channels may vary due to the TV model or the way you access LG Channels.