3 Disadvantages Of Using A Blink Camera

One big annoyance with Blink cameras is that the full usefulness of the hardware is tethered to a recurring monthly subscription. It's worth noting that Amazon offers basic functionality if you opt out, including live view, motion-activated alerts, and the ability to update your camera's thumbnail image manually.

But if you want more from your home security cameras than that, you'll need to select one of Blink's four plan options: Basic ($3.99 per month), Plus ($11.99 per month), Basic AI ($6.99 per month), or Plus AI ($19.99 per month). That's just a hair more than other budget-friendly options like Wyze, but just a hair less than Ring (Amazon's more premium home security camera brand) and Arlo. Taking on bulky subscriptions is among the most common mistakes homeowners make with smart appliances, though.

Since these cameras are meant to be dedicated security devices, being unable to save or review any of your footage without paying for a subscription is frustrating. Fortunately, there is a way to avoid this monthly ransom and keep your footage, too: buy the Blink Sync Module 2. You're still giving Amazon money, but it's a one-time purchase. The device is a hub for up to 10 of your Blink devices, and you can plug a USB drive into it to save your motion-triggered clips locally rather than on Amazon's servers. Do note, though, that loading clips over Wi-Fi from a USB drive is likely slower than loading from the cloud, but it might be worthwhile if you're looking to ditch yet another monthly fee.