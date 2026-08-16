5 Powerful Features To Enable On Your Chromebook

Chromebooks carry a reputation as simple, budget-friendly laptops, which is well earned as they cost a fraction of what a comparable Windows machine goes for. This is largely because the reasons behind those low prices down to cloud-based storage and lighter hardware. But the affordable price point hides a far more capable operating system than most take the time to explore.

So what cool things can a Chromebook do? More than some people realize. Chrome OS has matured beyond a browser machine, and plenty of users pick one up for school or light web browsing without touching many of the tools Google built into it.

The real surprise is how much the software has evolved. Google dramatically improved and added productivity tools in recent years, and the constant stream of updates keeps adding more. The catch is that several of the best ones sit buried in the settings menu or tucked away on the desktop, so they're very easy to miss. Enabling the right tools transformed the Chromebook from a cheap stopgap into a proper workhorse. Best of all, none of them require an expensive upgrade or scrolling through the Google Play Store, just a few clicks in the right places. This guide walks through the five features worth switching on first, starting with one that ties the whole Android ecosystem together.