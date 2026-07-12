5 Things You Can Do On A Chromebook Even When It's Offline

One of the most practical things you can do on Chromebooks without internet connectivity is check and draft emails, provided you use Gmail as your email service. Using Gmail offline isn't nearly the same as when it's online, and there are some limitations, but it's still worth considering, especially if you just want to check recent emails or draft a non-time-sensitive reply. Remember, Gmail won't send emails as long as you are offline. Instead, the emails will be stored in the "Outbox" folder and will be sent as soon as your Chromebook is connected to the internet. All of this requires a one-time setup, though.

To set up Gmail for offline use on your Chromebook, open Google Chrome and head to Gmail. Click the gear icon near the top-right corner and select 'See all settings'. Here, navigate to the 'Offline' tab, tick the 'Enable offline email' checkbox, configure the storage, sync, and privacy settings underneath, and finally click on 'Save changes'.

Once done, Gmail will continue syncing your emails when your Chromebook is connected to the internet, keeping your offline mailbox up-to-date. One of the best parts about using Gmail offline is that you can also download attachments from emails to your Chromebook. However, you can't preview attachments without internet connectivity.