The 5 Best Android Apps For Quick Photo Editing

You probably use Google Photos mainly for viewing your media and backing it up to the cloud, but it also doubles as one of the simplest Android photo editors. To help you quickly edit photos on Android, Google Photos has an Auto feature that adjusts your photo (e.g., brightness, contrast) to make it look better with just one tap. You can pick from three Auto options available: Enhance, Dynamic, and AI Enhance. AI Enhance, in particular, is Google Photos' conversational editing tool. With this feature, you can just type a prompt detailing the specific changes you want to make and let AI do its thing. All three Auto options produce different outputs, so you can choose which edit suggestion you like best.

If you prefer a more hands-on approach to editing, Google Photos offers several other tools, split into just five categories for simplicity. The Actions category includes action tools such as Sharpen, Crop, and Unblur. It also includes a Magic Eraser you can use to remove unwanted objects from the photo. The Markup category is for when you need to draw or add text on the image. The Filters category has preset filters with adjustable intensity. The Lighting category lets you edit settings such as brightness, tone, and shadows. Finally, the Color category is designed for editing the photo's color, including the warmth, tint, and saturation. Google Photos only saves images as copies, so you can keep the original photo alongside the edited one in case you change your mind down the line.