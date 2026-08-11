Google Pixel 10 Cases With Deep Discounts In August 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you already own the Google Pixel 10, then now is a great time to pick up a new case for it, especially if you're looking to pick up a case from OtterBox or even Google's own Pixelsnap line-up. That's because there are several cases on sale with deep discounts right now, with 20% or more off their list price. These cases are available both on Amazon and Google's first-party store, so you have a few different options for how you can pick them up.

We've already talked about how there's really no reason to wait for the Pixel 11, as the Pixel 10 offers more than enough power for your everyday needs. Combine that with the price hikes that we're expecting to see on the Pixel 11, as well as the potential concerns about Google leaning into dynamic pricing, and the Pixel 10 is a solid option for anyone that is looking to buy a new smartphone right now.

Whether you are looking to buy a case for the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, or the Pixel 10 Pro XL, there are several options on discount right now. We've sorted through the listings to help find some of the most popular and highly rated out there, including some of the Pixel phone cases users swear by, so you can take your pick.