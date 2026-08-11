Google Pixel 10 Cases With Deep Discounts In August 2026
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If you already own the Google Pixel 10, then now is a great time to pick up a new case for it, especially if you're looking to pick up a case from OtterBox or even Google's own Pixelsnap line-up. That's because there are several cases on sale with deep discounts right now, with 20% or more off their list price. These cases are available both on Amazon and Google's first-party store, so you have a few different options for how you can pick them up.
We've already talked about how there's really no reason to wait for the Pixel 11, as the Pixel 10 offers more than enough power for your everyday needs. Combine that with the price hikes that we're expecting to see on the Pixel 11, as well as the potential concerns about Google leaning into dynamic pricing, and the Pixel 10 is a solid option for anyone that is looking to buy a new smartphone right now.
Whether you are looking to buy a case for the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, or the Pixel 10 Pro XL, there are several options on discount right now. We've sorted through the listings to help find some of the most popular and highly rated out there, including some of the Pixel phone cases users swear by, so you can take your pick.
Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro cases
The base Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro have their differences, but ultimately both devices work with the same cases thanks to their shared hardware design and size. This means you have a lot of options to work with when it comes to Pixel 10 and 10 Pro case options, including Google's Pixelsnap silicone cases, which are up to 36% off now, depending on what color you choose to buy. Amazon customer reviews say that the Pixelsnap case is really solid and aesthetically pleasing, though some users do note that it can be a bit slippery thanks to the texture. You can get the Pixel 10's Pixelsnap cases at a pretty solid discount right now both on the Google Store and Amazon, with Amazon offering a slightly larger discount on some variants — such as the Obsidian color option.
Other discounted case options right now include the MOSNOVO Buffertech Clear Case, available at $19.99 from its usual $29.99 list price. You can also pick up the OtterBox Defender Pro XT with Pixelsnap for $59.99 right now on Amazon. Another fairly popular brand, SUPFINE, also has a discount on its Pixel 10 cases right now, offering 24% off their usual list price of $16.99. We've included a full list of the options below, with the Pixelsnap broken down into different colorways due to the pricing being slightly different depending on which color you choose.
- Google Pixelsnap Silicone Case (Obsidian): $31.99 (list price: $49.99)
- Google Pixelsnap Silicone Case (Moonstone): $34.99 (list price: $49.99)
- Google Pixelsnap Silicone Case (Porcelain): $34.99 (list price: $49.99)
- OtterBox Defender Pro XT with Pixelsnap (Black): $59.99 (list price: $79.99)
- MOSNOVO Buffertech Clear Case: $19.99 (list price: $29.99)
- SUPFINE Magnetic Case with Screen Protector: $12.99 (list price: $16.99)
Pixel 10 Pro XL cases
If you own the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL, then you can still get a pretty solid discount on several different cases, including the Pixelsnap cases and some options from OtterBox and MOSNOVO. Much like the Pixelsnap cases for the regular Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, those for the Pixel 10 Pro XL are highly rated, with Amazon customers calling them an excellent fit. While some note that it feels soft with a great grip, others highlight that it feels a bit too slippery. Luckily, with Pixelsnap cases, you can take advantage of some of the best Pixel accessories, such as a magnetic phone ring, so you don't have to worry about losing your grip on the device.
Unlike the Pixel 10 versions of the Pixelsnap cases, only the Obsidian Black version of the Pixel 10 Pro XL's case options appears to be on sale on Amazon. However, you can get all the colorways at a $15 discount on the Google Store. We're not sure why Amazon isn't following the same setup as before, but it's worth taking a look at the Google Store to see if the color you want is available before grabbing it off Amazon. Otterbox's options are also priced differently depending on which color you buy.
- OtterBox Defender Pro XT (Bootcut Blue): $46.15 (list price: $79.99)
- OtterBox Defender Pro XT with Pixelsnap (Black): $56.41 (list price: $79.99, also offers an on-page coupon at the time of this article's writing)
- Google Pixelsnap Silicone Case (Obsidian): $29.99 (list price: $49.99)
- Google Pixelsnap Silicone Case (Google Store): $34.99 (list price: $49.99)
- MOSNOVO Buffertech Clear Case: $19.99 (list price: $29.99)