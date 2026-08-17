Wildfires Are Costing The World Billions Of Dollars In Lost Solar Power

The most serious wildfires can cause widespread destruction and force thousands to flee their homes. They can also claim lives. In recent years, drier summers and arid conditions have contributed to increasingly dangerous wildfires in many regions around the world, with seemingly endless news reports detailing the resulting damage. A less obvious consequence of these catastrophic events, but one that's gaining attention, is the impact that the fires' thick smoke can have on solar power generation, whether the panels are part of a large solar farm, on a commercial building, or on the roof of your home.

A study published in Nature in July 2026, for example, estimated that smoke from record-breaking wildfires in Canada in 2023 had the effect of reducing solar power production. The researchers found that smoke and airborne particles blocked or scattered some of the sunlight that in regular conditions would've reached solar panels, and as a result they produced less electricity. The researchers' model estimated that the atmospheric effects of emissions from the Canadian fires across five months caused a total loss of around 6.38 terawatt-hours (TWh) of solar power generation across North America and Europe.

The reduction represents around 2.8% of all solar electricity generated in those regions during those five months, and was estimated to have resulted in an economic deficit of around $1.9 billion, not to mention some 2.1 megatons of associated CO2 emissions. However, the researchers note that there's considerable uncertainty around their estimates. Smoke that billows from wildfires isn't the only issue facing solar power. Let's look at other challenges affecting the efficiency of solar panels, and the best ways to tackle them going forward.