4 Common Problems Owners Have With Portable Solar Panels

Portable solar panels are a smaller version of their much-larger, residentially and commercially installed counterparts; they do the same exact thing, as well — generate energy from sunlight and convert it into electricity for use with various devices. Of course, the portable aspect makes them useful for a wider variety of applications than conventional panels.

For example, you can use them to power lights and radios, or even to charge your devices, like cameras and phones, while camping. You could also bring them with you to the park, the beach, or use them in your backyard. There's really no shortage of devices you can power with portable solar panels, like portable projectors, satellite routers, mini refrigerators, and beyond. For the most part, their modern designs make them easy to use. If they have an integrated USB port, you can plug your devices directly into the panel to charge.

Generally, you'd want to connect the panels to a large battery or a portable power station, as the panel charges the station and you can draw energy from that. But solar panels can also be notoriously finicky depending on what's going on. If it's cloudy, the panels are dirty, or the cables are loose, it can create some issues, particularly with low power delivery that doesn't charge much, and that's just the start. Luckily, there are usually ways to deal with most issues portable solar panels have.