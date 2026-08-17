5 Highly Rated TP-Link Devices That Aren't Routers

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TP-Link is a household name when it comes to routers, Wi-Fi extenders, and all things home networking. In fact, it's one of the leading router brands out there, securing close to 10% of the market share in North America in 2024. Users particularly like it for its solid value for money, good performance and reliability, and hands-off user experience.

But more than networking equipment, TP-Link offers a range of other consumer devices. These include USB and PCIe network adapters for your desktops and single-board computers, along with smart home products under different brand names. You might already be familiar with Kasa Smart, which has a line of smart plugs, switches, and bulbs. Then, there's also Tapo, another TP-Link smart home brand but with a broader portfolio, including robot vacuums, sensors, and home hubs.

These TP-Link devices are just as well-loved as the home networking essentials. If you're looking to add more TP-Link products to your home, here are five of the options that are highly rated on Amazon.