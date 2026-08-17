Wind Farms Are Having A Surprising Impact On Weather Radars – Here's Why That Matters

On December 1, 2018, at around 6:30 p.m., an EF-1 tornado had formed near Maroa, Illinois, but despite its advanced Doppler radar equipment, the National Weather Service (NWS) located in the area failed to detect any indication of rotation from the supercell thunderstorm to warn residents. Fortunately, storm chasers on the ground witnessed the tornado, and meteorologists were able to issue a tornado warning 20 minutes before the storm hit the town. As it turns out, the inefficacy of the weather radar was caused by nearby wind turbines.

The reason the data was corrupted was due to how weather radar operates. Radar antennas emit bursts of radio waves known as pulses that are bounced back after hitting targets. These can range from weather including rain, snow, and hail to physical objects such as birds, buildings, and wind turbines. As was the case with the Maroa tornado, the radar pulses bounced off of the wind turbine blades, thus sending back incorrect data. Only after the storm passed the farm, did the radar detect true readings. It's just one other disadvantage of wind energy, but, as it turns out, this wasn't an isolated incident.