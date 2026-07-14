IdentiFlight technology is a smart idea and effective way to protect birds from dying to spinning wind turbines, but other issues remain. First, while automated systems can prevent some bird deaths, it can't stop them all. It still matters where wind farms are located, and developers still need to seriously consider the ecological impact on local wildlife (especially protected bird species) before selecting new sites.

Additionally, even though this technology is good for birds, temporarily stopping the wind turbines is bad for efficiency. Pauses mean lower energy production, especially if they occur frequently. That's an issue amid growing demand for electricity, particularly since you'd need hundreds of wind turbines to equal one nuclear reactor. Finally, wind farms aren't the only environmental risks, as Wyoming is also dealing with a Cheyenne water recycling plant that only recently restarted after it was contaminated by a Meta AI data center.

Still, while the solutions are imperfect, improving clean energy sources so they are more ecologically conscious is a worthwhile goal. Clean energy infrastructure can destroy habitats and harm wildlife, but it can also help them. For example, reports suggest Europe's offshore wind parks are helping marine life by creating new homes that fishers can't reach, and some central California solar farms are helping the endangered San Joaquin kit fox.