How Many Wind Turbines Would It Take To Equal One Nuclear Reactor?

Demand for electricity is skyrocketing in the United States, and it's expected to keep growing. Energy analysts predict electricity demand will rise 25% by 2030 and 78% by 2050. While the Trump administration funnels money to the coal industry as a solution, most Americans support energy sources that don't rely on fossil fuels, such as wind and nuclear. Both coal alternatives offer varied benefits and risks, but the clearest comparison looks at how much power a standard nuclear power plant can produce versus a wind farm. The average nuclear reactor has 900 megawattsof capacity, enough to power about 700,000 homes. It would take a wind farm with 800 standard turbines, producing 3 megawatts each, to equal the annual output of one standard nuclear reactor.

if those numbers don't appear to add up, there's a reason why. Nuclear reactors have a much higher capacity factor. Nuclear plants run close to full power most of the time, producing 93% of their maximum output over a year, while wind turbines, which are affected by weather and location, average closer to 36%.

Furthermore, both need a lot of space, but in different ways. The average reactor sits on 180 acres, about the size of a dozen Costco stores and parking lots. An 800-turbine wind farm would need about 77,000 to 119,000 acres, depending on the terrain and wind conditions. However, there is open space between the turbines, which can do more than generate electricity — a nuance often missed in land-use comparisons.