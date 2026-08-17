5 Things You Should Know Before Switching To A Standing Desk

One of the biggest pros for standing desks I've seen over the years is that using one can help you burn more calories, an important health benefit for those of us who spend a lot of time at our desks. And while the effect here is very real, you do indeed burn some additional calories when adding in moments of standing during your workday, the overall benefit isn't anything drastic enough to warrant buying a standing desk just for it.

That's because while you do burn calories, a review of several related studies led by the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology found that across more than 1100 participants and 46 studies, a person weighing an average of 65 kg (roughly 143 pounds) would only spend an extra 54 calories a day if they stood for six hours instead of sitting down for that same amount of time. This doesn't mean that you shouldn't care about the extra calories, of course. Any additional fat you can burn in a day is a good push toward an overall healthier life. However, it shouldn't be the only reason you decide to turn to a standing desk, especially when you could add in something like an under-desk bike to burn any extra calories more effectively while you work.

Of course, it's entirely possible that this amount could change depending on how much you weigh and even how long you stand for. However, there are other considerations to keep in mind before you pull the trigger on this massive lifestyle change.