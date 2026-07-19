5 Cheap But Useful Home Office Upgrades That Are Still Worth Buying In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While you may not have much say in what goes into your workspace at the office, one massive benefit of having a home office is that you can make it entirely your own. That's true whether you've just established a home office or have been using one for years, as just about anything you put into your workspace can be upgraded at any time.
That may not seem like the case right now, as a global RAM crisis is driving the prices up for things like desktop computers, laptops, and even mobile devices. RAM prices have gotten so high that one YouTuber is making his own. But we don't have to be that dramatic about it, as there are still plenty of affordable and useful products out there that can act as a quality upgrade to your home workspace.
Whether you work from home part-time or use a home office to run a full-time business, we've handpicked several products that can make your workday a little better in one way or another. With more obvious things like computers and peripheral equipment on the sidelines for now, we turned our focus to physical and mental comfort, tidiness, everyday usefulness, and pricing relative to similar products on the market.
Sweetcrispy executive chair
Some of the best ergonomic chairs would make a nice office upgrade, but they can get a little pricey, and there are far more affordable options available. One of those is the Sweetcrispy executive chair, which has a regular price of just $53 on Amazon. It will certainly offer an ergonomic upgrade compared to some other budget desk chairs on the market, as it's designed to reduce spinal strain with lumbar support, and its fixed armrests can ease arm, shoulder, and neck fatigue over the course of the day.
At such a competitive price, one might expect the Sweetcrispy executive chair to be made of cheap, flimsy plastic. And while heavier plastic is used for some of the chair's construction, the base is made of metal and the gas lift is SGS-certified and supports up to 250 pounds. This desk chair also comes with some convenience, as it's designed to be fully assembled in just 10-15 minutes and comes with all of the tools necessary to put it together.
Many other home office workers in search of an upgrade have come across the Sweetcrispy executive chair, leaving us plenty of Amazon reviews that vouch for it. It's received more than 2,200 reviews and has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Some reviewers claim the chair is too small, and some others speak negatively about its comfort. But whether these apply to you will depend on your body type, and 95% of Amazon customers give this desk chair a favorable review.
Durbester desk fan
Desk gadgets are another way to improve your home office setup. And while something like an external hard drive or a new keyboard could improve the way you interact with your computer, here is an option for improving the way you interact with your work as a whole. The Durbester desk fan could find itself well placed in any home office as summer temperatures take hold. Even in cooler months, a desk fan can be helpful to keep the air around your workspace circulating.
Priced at $30, the Durbester desk fan is available in both black and white color options. The design of the fan overall is modern and professional, and when it comes to putting it to use, the Durbester desk fan offers a lot of functionality. It has 100 adjustable speeds and a 115-degree tilt that should allow you to place it almost anywhere on your desk. It also has some tech integrated into it, including a smart LED digital display that shows what speed level you've set the fan to.
One thing to note about this fan, however, is that its battery doesn't necessarily last very long. At 100% fan speed, it will only last two hours before needing to be recharged. You'll get more life out of it at lower speeds, with the fan able to function through a full workday at 20% fan power. Customers on Amazon have given the Durbester desk fan an overall rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars, with 82% giving it a favorable rating.
Edifier retro Bluetooth speaker
Adding a way to listen to your favorite music throughout the day can be a welcome home office upgrade. Many of the best Bluetooth speakers can reach well beyond the $100 mark, and putting together an office sound system would cost far more. But the Edifier retro Bluetooth speaker goes for $100 on Amazon, and it also sees a discount there regularly. It comes in brown and white color options, both of which should blend right into any home office.
This speaker utilizes Bluetooth 5.0, which transmits audio quickly, uses less power, and is less susceptible to interference from other Bluetooth devices you may have in your office. You can keep this speaker plugged in via USB cable, but it also offers up to nine hours of playback with its battery. This would allow you to put it to use elsewhere on days you want to make the back patio your home office, or if you'd like to have the ability to play music out loud while traveling.
Looking at the speaker's dimensions, it's smaller than some of its product photos make it seem. This is good for portability, but it could also mean the speaker has some limitations when it comes to playback volume and audio quality. But 94% of Amazon customer reviews are favorable, with several commenting specifically on how good the Edifier retro Bluetooth speaker's audio quality can be. A larger version is also available if you have any doubts.
TechOrbits standing desk converter
There are a lot of ways to prevent neck and back pain while at your desk, but if it's something you run into frequently throughout the day, you can always consider standing up while you work. Standing desks can get incredibly expensive, but the TechOrbits standing desk converter allows you to stand up at the desk you're already using. It has room for a desktop computer or laptop, or for a dual monitor setup. There is also a designated space for a keyboard and mouse.
Priced at $130, the TechOrbits standing desk converter may at first seem pricey. But it's far cheaper than most standing desks, and even compared to some of TechOrbits' other standing desk converters, this one is well priced. This is the 32-inch version, with the 42-inch version costing $70 more. This one utilizes gas springs and changes height easily with the squeeze of a handle and lifting of the workstation. It's able to add 20 inches of height to your desktop.
This is another home office upgrade that's incredibly popular on Amazon. It's received more than 7,000 reviews, with an impressive 96% of reviewers giving it a favorable rating. Standing up throughout the workday may not seem like a home office upgrade to some, but for those who want to add some variety to the home office, the TechOrbits standing desk converter is an affordable starting point.
Alestor 12-outlet surge protector
A surge protector is far from the flashiest home office upgrade you can make, but if your surge protector has gone bad, or if you have more things to plug in than available outlets, its practicality can be a major upgrade. The Alestor 12-outlet surge protector is one of the best-reviewed options that we could find on Amazon. It has more than 50,000 reviews, with 99% of reviewers giving it a favorable rating. That amounts to an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.
This model of Alestor's surge protectors starts at $22, and that's for 12 outlets and a 6-foot cord. It's available in black at this price, and gray or white for just $1 more. It's also available with 10-foot or 20-foot cables, which will drive the price up significantly. But the 12-outlet and 6-foot cable version is likely to be plenty for most people. It includes 10 standard spacing outlets, two widely spaced outlets for devices that use a brick power cable, and four USB charging ports that have a USB-C port among them.
A surge protector like this could be placed on top of a shared desk setup for home office workers who share their workspace with a spouse, or who have employees drop by from time to time. It could also be tucked away behind a desk for more traditional use. With USB ports on board, it allows you to tidy up your cables by getting rid of device chargers and the clutter that can come with them.
How we selected these cheap but useful home office upgrades
With prices climbing across so much of the digital device world, we wanted to keep affordability in mind when making this list. We didn't just choose the cheapest items, however, and instead focused on things that can be truly useful in a home office. We then sought out well-priced products within those categories. To vet each selection, we leaned heavily on Amazon customer reviews for hands-on use and feedback, prioritizing products with a large number of reviews and strong ratings across them.