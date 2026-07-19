5 Cheap But Useful Home Office Upgrades That Are Still Worth Buying In 2026

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While you may not have much say in what goes into your workspace at the office, one massive benefit of having a home office is that you can make it entirely your own. That's true whether you've just established a home office or have been using one for years, as just about anything you put into your workspace can be upgraded at any time.

That may not seem like the case right now, as a global RAM crisis is driving the prices up for things like desktop computers, laptops, and even mobile devices. RAM prices have gotten so high that one YouTuber is making his own. But we don't have to be that dramatic about it, as there are still plenty of affordable and useful products out there that can act as a quality upgrade to your home workspace.

Whether you work from home part-time or use a home office to run a full-time business, we've handpicked several products that can make your workday a little better in one way or another. With more obvious things like computers and peripheral equipment on the sidelines for now, we turned our focus to physical and mental comfort, tidiness, everyday usefulness, and pricing relative to similar products on the market.